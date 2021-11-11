Veterans honored at Liberty HS event

Liberty High School brought back its special veterans recognition program this year for Veterans Day. Held on Nov. 11 at the high school, the day started off with a breakfast for the honored guests. The meal was served by the LHS Interact and Leo clubs sponsored by Lauren Key and Dustin Vollert.

Mr. Terry Higginbotham’s Law Enforcement class assisted with parking and helping the guests inside. After breakfast, the students and faculty assembled in the gymnasium for a Veterans Day program.

The program was opened with the pledge to the American and Texas flags led by seniors Trever Reed and Landon Riley. Veterans Joel Berger and Gregory Cook served as the Honor Guard and posted the colors.

The Liberty High School choir performs at the Veterans Day event on Nov. 11.

The LHS choir, led by Mrs. Christie Bean, performed a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Mrs. Bean then introduced the veterans. Representatives from each military branch were present including Mr. Randolph, a World War II veteran.

The band, led by Mr. Sean Smith, performed “Salute to the Armed Forces,” which highlighted each branch of the military. The American Sign Language honor society performed a routine in sign language to “God Bless the USA.”

The guest speaker for the ceremony was former Liberty ISD superintendent Dr. Joe Crane, who also is a US Army veteran, having served his country from 1969-1972. He was the superintendent of Liberty ISD from 1990-1999. Dr. Krane spoke about the qualities of being a great leader.

The choir then performed “God Bless America.” Junior Wesley DCamp performed Silver Taps in honor of the veterans that are no longer with us, especially the ones that had attended this event in the past.

After the ceremony, the students had a chance to personally meet the veterans and thank them for their service.

On its website, Liberty ISD thanked all the veterans that were able to attend the ceremony and those that could not.

Some military veterans, like Joel Berger, wore their old uniforms to a Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Liberty High School.

Liberty ISD would like to recognize the veterans who were in attendance:

Otis Clark – Army

James Rightmire, Jr. – Army

Robert Walters – Air Force

Gregory Cook – Army

Johnny Slack – Army

Earl Randolph – Coast Guard – WWII

James St. Claire – Navy

Gary Harper – Army

Alex Morrison – Army (LES Teacher)

Clarence Lewis – Army

Mike Farabee – Marines

Jimmy Ceaser – Army

James Daniels – Air Force

Jason Ross – Navy

Joe Crane – Army

Joel Berger – Army

Joe Roberts – Marines (LHS Teacher)

Jim Sterling – Navy

Ann Marie Mitchell – Army

Victor Donatto – Marines

Jerry Lacefield – Air Force

Gus Figeac – Navy (LMS Faculty)

Mark Granger – Army

Jerry Dickson – Army

Gabie Forames – Active Coast Guard



Army veteran James Rightmire Jr. stands to be recognized at the Liberty High School Veterans Day event on Thursday.

U.S. Navy veteran Jimmy Sterling salutes as he stands to be recognized at the Liberty High School Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans greet students at Liberty High School after a Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11.

