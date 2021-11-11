Military veterans celebrated at luncheons in Dayton and Liberty

Their sacrifices can never be repaid, but on one day a year across the nation, Americans stop to recognize the service of its military veterans for Veterans Day, celebrated each year on Nov. 11. In Dayton and Liberty, veterans were treated to free meals in recognition of the holiday.

The Dayton Community Center was the site for a Veterans Day luncheon hosted by the City of Dayton. In lieu of the normal Veterans Day event that includes lunch and a program inside the community center, the veterans were kept at a safe distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals were brought to them as they queued up in a line of vehicles outside the community center. The City planned to hand out as many as 600 meals, according to Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

Tammy Alexander and Jessica Sims volunteered on Thursday to hand out meals to local veterans in the Dayton area. The meals were handed out at a drive-thru Veterans Day event hosted by the City of Dayton with the support of supporting businesses and individuals.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck greets veterans as they arrive at the Dayton Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 11, for a special Veterans Day drive-thru meal event hosted by the city and local sponsors.

The meals consisted of barbecue pork and chicken and all the favorite side dishes. The barbecue was prepared by Liberty County Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson, David Ripkowski and John Clanton. Meats used in the meal were donated by Thrif-Tee Food Center. Chicken Express donated rolls, Journey Fellowship Church donated mashed potatoes, Kenefick Activity Club made the green beans and desserts were made by Amanda Wilson, David and Lee Ann Douglas, Sidnie Srader, Eastgate Church, Dayton Cub Scouts Pack 8, Jennifer Billings, Tammy Alexander, Harlie Head, Joseph Myers, Sherry Sikes and First United Methodist Church.

Sponsors for the luncheon also included Tarver Abstract, Dr. E. Joseph Upton, John and Jessica Johnson, Mainframe Wrecker, Reality of Wrestling, DAJJ, LLC, and Cardinal Dental Group.

Representing the city along with Wadzeck was Dayton City Councilwoman Sherial Lawson, interim City Manager David Willard and other employees who donated their time to serve and prepare the meals.

Wadzeck said the event is important because it is a small way to show gratitude to the veterans.

“We just want them to feel appreciated for what they have done for our country to keep us free and safe,” the mayor said. “It was a lot of fun to greet the veterans and their family members. It makes you feel good to be able to give back, even if it’s just a little bit.”

A few miles away around the same time, veterans at VFW Post 5621 in Liberty were being served a free meal in their honor.

Dayton City Secretary Jennifer Pafford Billings personally delivers meals to her veteran father, Charles Ray Pafford, and her mom, Rita, at the Veterans Day event in Dayton on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson and Dayton Community Center Director Amanda Wilson helped hand out meals to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Dayton Police Lt. Shane Burleigh serves up desserts at a Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center.

Dayton Community Center Director Amanda Wilson takes a selfie with her dad and military veteran, Jean Johnson, at the drive-thru Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the community center.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson greets veterans as they arrive for a Veterans Day event at the Dayton Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Susan Giberson (right) performs classic songs as veterans wait in their cars to be served lunches at a drive-thru Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center.

If the barbecue for the Veterans Day event in Dayton was good, these are the guys to thank. Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson, David Ripkowski and John Clanton spent hours cooking barbecued pork and chicken that was distributed in meal plates for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center.

David Ripkowski and John Clanton pitched in to hand out meals to a couple of veterans at a Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight stops by the Dayton Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 11, to check on the success of the Veterans Day event. He saluted Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor, dressed as Captain America, as he drove through the porte-cochère.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor and wife, Jo, love surprising people with their costumes. For the Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, DeFoor showed up as Captain America. On other occasions, he has dressed as Batman or Elvis.

Dayton City Councilwoman Sherial Lawson hands out meals at the Dayton Community Center for a Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Gayle Dean, Samantha Kneisley, Gregory Cook and James Rightmire get food ready to be served at the VFW Post 5621 in Liberty on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Vietnam War veteran David Lindsey enjoyed a meal of beef stew over rice at the VFW Post 5621 on Thursday, Nov. 11.

