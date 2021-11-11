Citizens outraged over graphic children’s book at Liberty library share concerns with council

Community residents packed the council chamber in Liberty Tuesday night to address concerns regarding a children’s book that discusses sensitive sexual matters. The book, titled “Tell Me: What Children Really Want to Know About Bodies, Sex and Emotions” was recently discovered on the shelves at the Liberty Municipal Library by library patron Whitney Brents of Liberty.

The book at the center of the controversy was written by German author Katharina von der Gathen and poses questions such as “What is porn?”, “Are there different penises?”, “Why can’t young children have sex?” and “What goes on in a sex shop?” The questions are written in a scrawling handwriting that gives the appearance that children actually wrote the questions. Accompanying the questions are cartoon images that, among others, show several adult penises, a man with a very long penis wrapped around his body, a man looking at porn and a couple having sex. While the images in the book are drawings, not photos, the protesting citizens believe the book to be a form of cartoon porn that has no place in the library.

Upon finding the book during a visit to the library with her children, Brents brought it to the attention of Library Director Dana Abshier and the book immediately was removed from the shelves. Concerned that such a situation might be repeated in the future, Brents shared images of the book on social media, and before long, people began sharing their own concerns with a commitment to appear at the Tuesday city council meeting.

At the start of the meeting, City Manager Tom Warner assured the citizens, some from neighboring communities who claim to patronize the library, that the City has already put a new policy in place to ensure that books are more fully reviewed before being placed on library shelves.

“We are currently checking each title in the juvenile section to verify it is catalogued properly. From now on, when an employee completes an order card, the book will be reviewed by the library director prior to placement,” he said.

Rev. Gideon Watson with First United Methodist Church of Hardin encourages Liberty City Council to keep striving to stop books with questionable or obscene content from being placed in the young children’s section at the library.

The city manager explained that the book in question was purchased in May 2020 with funds from the library’s memorial trust fund, which comes from donations. Since that time, the book has not been checked out a single time. Prior to its removal, the book was among a collection of 60,000 titles being offered at the library.

“It was catalogued for the juvenile section. This was the recommended age group by the publisher. It was originally displayed in the juvenile section on the top shelf. We are not sure how it got to the lower shelf,” Warner said. One possibility is that another patron may have inadvertently moved the book to the section for young children.

The new policy requires that every new book be reviewed by at least four individuals on the library staff before it is placed on shelves, he explained.

Addressing the city council in public comments, Brents thanked the city council for their willingness to hear her concerns. She described an appreciation for the library and its staff for their kind and helpful service, and assured the council, city staff and Mayor Carl Pickett that her concerns were those of a parent and she has no vendetta against anyone at the library.

“I love the library. I love books. I love knowledge. I love walking into that building full of books. I love that my children can go there and get books that we don’t have at our house where I personally collect books. I love that I can go there and learn things, and continue my self-education. That is why this issue is so important to me,” she explained.

As the library is a taxpayer-funded entity, Brents believes it should cater to the needs, values and desires of the patrons in the community.

“Yet the trends I have noticed are in opposition to what I know of our community. It seems that instead of taking cues from the community at large, the parties responsible for content curation are using professional reviews to give us all the latest and current social trends,” she said.

Brents claims that she frequently sees books on display that appear to lean to one side of social issues even though the library is required to have content neutrality.

“Is there an agenda being pushed by employees of the library?” she asked. “The duty of the library is not to educate my children. That is my job and I take it very seriously. This is not about feelings. This is about what is right, true and beautiful. Books like this, and others like it, only serve to muddy our children’s understanding of the world and make it more complicated, ugly and polarized.”

Patti Barrow, a retired school librarian, also offered public comments that echoed Brents’ concerns. Having insight as to how books often get pushed by their publishers to promote sales, Barrow said every book should be investigated more thoroughly before being added to the library.

“Book sellers want to sell books and they have their ways of going around issues they are afraid might become a public enemy,” she said.

Calling the book’s images “child pornography” and “sickening,” Barrow added, “Those pictures are not fun. I didn’t think a 20-foot-long penis was fun at all.”

Representing the Friends of the Library, an organization that works alongside library staff on fundraisers and events, was Stacy Laird Sundgren, who expressed frustration that citizens might be insinuating that the library staff is pushing a social agenda.

“In all the years that my family and I have been involved with the library, I have never heard anyone speak of pursuing a political or social agenda one direction or another, nor have I seen the slightest evidence among the books of such a thing. Our local communities, our state, our nation and our world are composed of many different views and beliefs. Having books in our library that offer insights and information into opinions that differ from our own in no way promotes any specific agenda,” Sundgren said.

She added that Abshier and her staff work constantly and tirelessly to create a friendly, educational and safe environment for all children and adults.

“I can say to you with complete confidence that neither Dana or any staff member would purposely allow material into the collection that would be harmful. Our community is beyond fortunate to have such a dedicated, diligent and caring group of librarians working at the library,” she said.

The mayor ended the public comments by assuring the citizens that while he also believes the book to be pornographic and obscene, he is certain that the City will do all it can to rectify the situation so it does not happen again in the future.

“You don’t have to convince us. At the same time, I want to make a point that this council is concerned about the kids, not just Liberty kids but the kids in our community. We care about them and want them to be protected, have proper social guidance and parental guidance,” Pickett said. “I want to be defensive about any insinuation that this council, that this City, does not have a good feel for this or does not care in an appropriate and sincere manner about the children with which we come into contact. We want to correct the problem. If we have a problem in how our books are reviewed by staff and they aren’t screened, then we want to correct that. We want to protect our kids from the evils in the world that are out there and hopefully, as a group, we can all do that.”

