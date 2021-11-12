Liberty County Republican Party picks new leader

After leading the Liberty County Republican Party for the last five years, Chairman Ryan Daniel has stepped down, citing new work obligations. His last day was Nov. 11.

Daniel was replaced as chairman by Liberty attorney Emily Kebodeaux Cook, who was selected at an October meeting by the county’s voting precinct chairs. She will serve the remainder of his unexpired term.

“I have faith that Emily has an eye toward the future and is very capable of handling what is thrown at her. Her compass is in line with the principals of the Republican Party and she will lead according to those principles,” said Daniel.

If Cook intends to keep the position, she will have to run for office in the general election next November. The filing period for this race, as well as several others including justices of the peace, district judges and commissioner positions for Pct. 2 and 4, begins on Saturday, Nov. 13, and ends at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.

The party will be taking applications at a sign-up day on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cook’s house in Liberty, from 9 to 11 a.m. Pam Smith, wife, of Hull precinct chair Brian Smith, will be on hand to notarize applications. Republican candidates who cannot make the Saturday morning event can arrange a time to file their applications at Ms. Cook’s law office in Liberty.

At the Nov. 11 meeting, the LCRP also honored the late Pct. 29 Chairman Jeff LeBlanc with a plaque presented to his widow, Kay, and his mother, Pam Harrell. LeBlanc died June 29 after a brief battle with COVID-19. In addition to serving as a precinct chairman, he served as a commissioner for the Emergency Services District #3, which serves the Westlake/Old River area south of Dayton.

The LCRP is also planning an event on Jan. 11 with the founder of the Texas new outlet, The Texas, and former state senator Konni Burton. Plans also are in the works for a Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in February. Once those plans are firmed up, more details will be shared.

For more information, including the address of Cook’s home and office, call or text her at 281-622-7268 or email the party at lcrptx@gmail.com.

Former Liberty County Republican Chairman Ryan Daniel presents a plaque of appreciation to the widow and mom of former Pct. 29 chairman and ESD #3 Commissioner Jeff LeBlanc who died in May about a bout with COVID-19. Left to right are Daniel, Kay LeBlanc and Pam Harrell.

