Eugene Charles Hajdik, age 79, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. He was born September 18, 1942, in Sealy, Texas to parents Emilie Orsak Hajdik and Louis Hajdik who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Helen Jurecek and Marietta Hajdik.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Hajdik; daughter, Lisa McDorman and husband Michael; sons, Rodney Hajdik and wife Michele, Jason Hajdik and wife Anna; sisters, Clara Kubena and Carola Hajdik; brothers, Bernard Hajdik and wife Vivian, Louis Hajdik and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Matthew McDorman, John McDorman, Jacob McDorman, Sarah McDorman, Daniel Hajdik, Emma Hajdik, and Daisy Hajdik; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Ava McDorman; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas with a rosary starting at 4:30 p.m. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Point Blank, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Care/Share Mission, Coldspring, Texas or your favorite charity.

