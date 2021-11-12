Thelma “Kathryn” Martin, 94, of Dayton, passed away on November 9, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas. Kathryn was born August 13, 1927 in Dayton, Texas to Richard Earl Shanks and Thelma Lee Fingleman Shanks.

Kathryn was a lifelong resident of Dayton where she attended Dayton Schools graduating in 1944. Though the years she worked as court clerk for Zeke Zebranek and was a para legal for several different lawyers in this area. She worked for Dayton Police Department for many years and with Robby Thornton in the constable office. Kathryn enjoyed visiting with friends, sewing, and painting. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Granville Shanks. She is survived by her children, Marian Stampley and husband Michael and Robert Martin and wife Frances; her grandchildren, Cassandra Cronkite, Christopher Stampley and wife Christy; Robert Bryan Martin and wife Jeanne Anne; Benjamine Stampley and Kathryn Martin; seven great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Kathryn will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Linney Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

