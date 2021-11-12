Jacoba “Jackie” Guzman, 56, of Dayton passed away on November 10, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. Jackie was born March 23, 1965 in Apple Valley, California to parents, Leon Butanda and Alicia Vela Butanda.

Jackie had lived in Dayton since 1990 and was previously of Laredo. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jackie loved being in and near the water, fishing, traveling, and cooking. She especially loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had worked as a SIS Technician for the Federal Correctional Facility in Beaumont and formerly worked at Hightower in Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alicia Vela Butanda and her brother, Sergio Butanda. Jackie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Alberto Guzman; her father, Leon Butanda; her children, Jaime Guzman and wife Suzana, Cristal Butanda, and Alberto Guzman Jr. and wife Crystal; her grandchildren, Joshua, Alex, Nadia, Julianna, Araceli, J.J., Nicole, Lexi, Bella, Hannah, Damien, Morgan, and Eli; her brother, Henry Butanda; sisters, Dora Ybarra, Feliza Juarez, Rosa Almanza, Terrie Robles and husband Mario, and Mary Butanda; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Service for Jackie will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at Pace-Stancil with a Rosary during the visitation. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

