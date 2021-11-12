Patricia Janet Goodwin Iler, 82, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born in Newton, Massachusetts on November 27, 1938 to her parents, Robert Goodwin and Christine Doull Goodwin. Patricia enjoyed cooking and baking especially during the holidays. She was a wonderful mother, Nana, sister, and friend to all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Iler; son, Scott Iler; parents, Robert and Christine Goodwin; and siblings, Jimmy, Jean, and Rita.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Ronny Iler, James Iler and wife Linda, and Eric Iler; grandchildren, Shane Iler, Stuart Iler and wife Leah, Lauren Iler, Catherine Iler, and Colton Iler; great-grandchild, Ivy Iler; twin sister, Priscilla Coleman; sister, Christine Marmai and husband Joe; and other loving family members and friends. Patricia’s wishes were to be cremated and a graveside service will take place at a later date. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

