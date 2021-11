The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2021:

Harvey, Alex Brian – Parole Violation

Murray, Mason Andrew – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Bond Forfeiture-Assault/Family Violence

McWilliams, Gary Michael – Parole Violation (no mugshot)

