Walter Lawrence Dobbs, age 68 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born March 27, 1953, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Ivan and Viola Welch Dobbs who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ruth Dobbs; son, Kenneth Ray Risner; daughter, Angela Kae Brocken and husband Kenneth; brothers, George Dobbs, James Dobbs and wife Donna; sisters, Mary Burks and husband Vernon, and Connie Vickery; grandchildren, Erik Brocken and Taylor Brocken; great-grandchildren, Camryn Brocken and Cora Brocken; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. Serving as pallbearers, Bubba Hardin, Eric Scarbrough, Erik Brocken, Kenneth Brocken, David Brocken, Jr., and Sonny Hardin; honorary pallbearer, Kevin Hardin.

