James Douglas “Bugger” Boutin, Jr., 64, of Dayton passed away on November 10, 2021, in Houston. James fought a long hard battle with cancer and he never gave up and fought until his last breath. James was born September 21, 1957 in Dayton, Texas to parents, James Douglas Boutin, Sr. and Bonnie Thornton Boutin.

Bugger was a lifelong resident of Dayton. He attended Dayton Schools and graduated in 1976. He was a member of the South Dayton Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching football. James had worked as a welding inspector. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Boutin, Sr. and his brother, Curtis Boutin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Tricia Ann Boutin; his mother, Bonnie Boutin; his children, Curtis Boutin and wife Kimberly and Crystal Boutin; grandchildren, Jerry Eppinette and girlfriend Abbie Fingleman and Kayla Eppinette; sister, Janet Stark; brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Cynthia Harmon; numerous other relatives and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

