Andrew Hawkins, 70, of Shepherd, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was born on Saturday, October 27, 1951, in Freeport, Texas to Andrew Hawkins and Ora Lee Alexander Hawkins, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Andrew was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Hawkins and husband Eddie Hawkins, brothers, Charles Hawkins and wife Annette Hawkins, and Dewayne Hawkins; sisters, Ann Hawkins and Geraldine Hawkins.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Oleslie Hawkins, Chastity Hawkins and husband Ray, Jaquita Hawkins; step-children, Micheal Cleveland wife Erica, Nicole, Kisha Ellis; mothers of his children, Jo Ann Hawkins, Patricia Dixon; grandchildren, Ledarren Hines, Rakeadric Easley, Kathy Easley, Joshua Hawkins, Jaleah Hawkins, and Micheal T. Cleveland; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Hines, Keyshaunna Hines; brothers, Walter James Hawkins and wife April, Robert Hawkins and wife Geraldine, Dwight Hawkins and wife Shaquita; sisters, Thelma Glover, Mary Davis, Dorothy White and husband Marvin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Andrew will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 20, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly after the visitation. Interment for Andrew will immediately follow at Spring Ridge Cemetery. officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

