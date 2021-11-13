Margrette Terry, 90, of Crosby, Texas passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

She was born on Monday, May 11, 1931, in Jackson, Kentucky to Corbit Cockerham and Lillie (Turner) Cockerham, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Margrette was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Terry, son, Ben Terry, brothers, Homer Cockerham, Jesse Cockerham, and Frank Cockerham.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Lester Terry and wife Carol Ann, Kathleen Johnson, and Wilma Terry; brother, Matthew Cockerham; along with several grandchildren and numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service for Margrette for will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

