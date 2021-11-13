Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 11, 2021:

  • Joyner, Keith Ericson – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Boutin, Percy Jr. – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Hudson, Timothy Wayne – Revocation of Probation-Criminal Mischief
  • Alanis, Saed Alexander – Public Intoxication
  • Fails, Troy Eric – Injury to an Elderly Person
  • Odom, Halford Cicero – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Williams, Christopher Jarrod – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
