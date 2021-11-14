Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2021:

  • Becker, Jesse Franklin – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Richard, Trent Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Public Intoxication
  • Noack, Derek Alan – Disorderly Conduct and Operating Vehicle Where Prohibited
  • Muse, Tyra Latrisha – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gedmin, Casey John – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Hughes, Lisa Faye – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Fields, Danzeria Antonia Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct
  • Fregia, Joe Allen Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
  • Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Expired Driver’s License
  • Kerelegan, Cory McKensley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Urbina-Castro, Felipe Santiago – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Ross, Gerald – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Out of State Hold Taylor, Travis Brad – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
