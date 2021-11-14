Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2021:
- Becker, Jesse Franklin – Driving While Intoxicated
- Richard, Trent Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Public Intoxication
- Noack, Derek Alan – Disorderly Conduct and Operating Vehicle Where Prohibited
- Muse, Tyra Latrisha – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gedmin, Casey John – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Hughes, Lisa Faye – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Fields, Danzeria Antonia Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct
- Fregia, Joe Allen Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
- Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Expired Driver’s License
- Kerelegan, Cory McKensley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Urbina-Castro, Felipe Santiago – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Ross, Gerald – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Out of State Hold Taylor, Travis Brad – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon