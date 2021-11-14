Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2021:

Becker, Jesse Franklin – Driving While Intoxicated

Richard, Trent Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Public Intoxication

Noack, Derek Alan – Disorderly Conduct and Operating Vehicle Where Prohibited

Muse, Tyra Latrisha – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gedmin, Casey John – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Hughes, Lisa Faye – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Fields, Danzeria Antonia Jr. – Public Intoxication

Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct

Fregia, Joe Allen Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Expired Driver’s License

Kerelegan, Cory McKensley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Urbina-Castro, Felipe Santiago – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Ross, Gerald – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Out of State Hold Taylor, Travis Brad – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

