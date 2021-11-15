Bobbie Juanita Powell, age 84 of Shepherd Texas passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. She was born August 24, 1937, in Orange, Texas to parents Thurman and Bernalee Sheffield who preceded her in death along with her husband, Cecil John Powell; daughter, Janet Alsobrooks; sisters, Maxine Kirk and Betty Rose; and grandson, Stoney Myers.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Rickard and Tammy Powell; sons, Wootie Neyland and William Harold Neyland; brother, Thurman Sheffield; grandchildren, Nita Neyland, Terry and Beth Neyland, Joey Neyland, Craig Neyland and Shawn Neyland; great-grandchildren, Cole Neyland, Carlie Anderson, Ashton Anderson and Blake Anderson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

