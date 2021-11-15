Jimmie Bowman, Sr., 79, of Houston, passed away November 5, 2021. Jimmie was born July 24,1942 in Houston to parents Grant Raymond Bowman and Isola Gullieck Bowman.

Jimmie loved his family especially his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He loved his dogs, Spot and Izzy. Jimmie enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a machinist by trade and enjoyed tinkering with lawnmowers.

Jimmie leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Lula Bowman; sons, Jimmie Bowman, Jr. and Travis Bowman, Sr.; daughter, Paula Mae Nichols; sister, Mary Yarbrough; 22 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Bowman will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

