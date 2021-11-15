Jack Raymond Moore, 83, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 15, 1938 in Silsbee, Texas to parents Albert and Reba Moore who preceded him in death along with his brothers William Moore and Tom Moore; sister Margaret McAteer; and son John Mason Moore.

Jack was a loving husband, Dad, Pop, and PawPaw. He served his country in the Air Force from 1957-1961. He late went on to spend eight years working at Baker Oil Tools and the next twenty years for the City of Pasadena where he retired as the building inspector. Jack was also a member of the Pasadena Volunteer Fire Department from 1967-1972. He enjoyed many things in life including golf, reloading, model airplanes, fishing, hunting, and working on race cars with his children. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 64 years Marilyn Murphy Moore; son Jack Moore, Jr. and wife Carrie; daughters Marla Moore Brown, Melissa Zalesak and husband John; grandchildren Ray Moore, Courtney Whitney and husband Jeff, Joshua Moore, Jonathan Goolsby and wife Morgan, Daryll Zalesak and wife Courtney, John-Erik Zalesak and wife Erin, Brody Zalesak; great-grandchildren Tessa’h and Hazel Grace Goolsby, Peyton, Blair and Abigail Zalesak, Dawson Zalesak along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Jack will be held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Funeral services will take place 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service with interment to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, Texas. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Ray Moore, Joshua Moore, Jonathan Goolsby, Daryll Zalesak, John-Erik Zalesak, and Brody Zalesak. Honorary pallbearer is Jeff Whitney.

