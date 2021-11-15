Elvira Smith, 83, of Liberty, Tx passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Smith was born May 20, 1938, to the late Otis Patrick Johnson and Norene Johnson in Houston, Tx. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Billy Smith Jr., Charles Smith, Jerry Smith, and James Smith; daughter, Juanita Queen, multiple grandchildren including, April, Tadpole, Albri, Christopher, and Leslie; Sons-in-law, Ron Plue, and Roy Campbell; and brother, Odis Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Odice Smith, and wife Tanda of Dayton, Tx; daughters, Linda Kay Fregia and husband Raymond of Ames TX, Elizabeth Dowdell, and husband Raymond of LIberty, TX, Norene Plue of Ames TX, Helen Tower and husband Terry of Liverpool, TX, Lonnie May Robinson of Conroe, TX, and Carolyn Frazier and husband Wayne of Anahuac, TX; brothers, James Lemon of Conroe, Tx and Robert Hunt of Houston, Tx; sisters, Tami Galloway of Houston, TX; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel at 11:30 A.M. with Reverend James Hebert officiating interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Liberty, Tx. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, November 15, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Honoring Mrs. Smith as pallbearers are Odice Smith, Cordell Campbell, Michael Fregia, Terry Fregia, Bishop Smith, Michael Vollert, Patrick Jackson, and Alvin Mott. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Vollert and Lacie Jackson.

