Stacy Jean Clark, 53, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, October 22, 1968 in Navasota, Texas to Henry McDaniel and Josephine (Klawinsky) Collins.

Stacy was preceded in death by her father, Henry McDaniel, brother, Michael Christopher McDaniel.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 21 years Michael Clark; sons, Hunter Pershing Bowen and wife Brianna Millican, Christopher Clark and wife Ashley; daughter, Jenniffer Bodin; sister, Joni Perkins and husband Chris; grandchildren, Hadley and Harlyn Bowen, Christian and Cayden Bodin, Jordan and Tristian Clark; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Stacy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

