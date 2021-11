The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2021:

Watts, Marvin Lee – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Birdsong, Kenneth Wayne – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Jones, Brenton Allen – Possession of Marijuana

Green, Robert Tyrone – Robbery

