South Liberty County Meals on Wheels announces new executive director

The Board of Directors of GRACE Initiative is excited to welcome Hannah Taylor of Tarkington as the new executive director for the South Liberty County Meals on Wheels program.

Taylor was hired in September to fill the position after Kim Stegall, the program’s first executive director, resigned to focus more on her full-time job and family. The Board is thankful for Kim’s service and for laying the foundation for the role of executive director.

Taylor brings a wealth of nonprofit management experience to the role. Citizens in the Cleveland area will recognize Hannah as the organizer of North Liberty County Relay for Life, co-founder of the The 27 Dresses Project and a host of other civic involvement activities. Taylor lives in Tarkington with her husband Wade Taylor, a coach at Tarkington ISD, and their two daughters, Paige and Penny.

She has hit the ground running by instituting creative ideas to better connect with our clients, such as the decorated lunch bags project, attending community members, and involving more members of the public into caring for our homebound seniors.

“The Board is committed to reaching more of our local homebound seniors and caring for them with a hot, healthy meal. Hannah will indisputably help the Board reach that goal,” said GRACE Board President, Emily Cook.

Taylor can be reached by email at hannah@libertymeals.com or by phone, 936-641-2846.

