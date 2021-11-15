Toys needed for Hope for Christmas at San Jacinto Elementary

San Jacinto Elementary, part of Liberty ISD, is hosting “Hope for Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hope for Christmas is an event where multiple organizations, churches, and businesses come together and bring hope to the community by donating toys and setting up a “Shopping Mall” where parents can come out and choose a gift for their child.
“Our school cafeteria will be decorated for Christmas, Santa will be in attendance, the students will participate in an activity while their parents shop and hear a message of hope,” said Stacey Williams, principal.
This event is not open to the entire community, just students on the campus. Registration forms have been sent home with every student because pre-registration is required.
The community can help share their Christmas by donating toys for these children. The toys may be dropped off at any one of these partner locations in Liberty:
- Heights Baptist Church
- Freedom Church
- North Main Baptist Church
- South Liberty UMC
- Central Baptist Church
- St. John Baptist Church M.B.C.
- Cornerstone Church, Liberty
- Lily of the Valley
- Liberty Church of Christ
- Bethel Church
- Turkey Creek Church
- Grace Church
- Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union
- First Liberty National Bank
- Liberty ISD administration office
For more information on how you can help bring hope to those in need, go online to www.hopeforchristmashtx.com.