Toys needed for Hope for Christmas at San Jacinto Elementary

San Jacinto Elementary, part of Liberty ISD, is hosting “Hope for Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hope for Christmas is an event where multiple organizations, churches, and businesses come together and bring hope to the community by donating toys and setting up a “Shopping Mall” where parents can come out and choose a gift for their child.

“Our school cafeteria will be decorated for Christmas, Santa will be in attendance, the students will participate in an activity while their parents shop and hear a message of hope,” said Stacey Williams, principal.

This event is not open to the entire community, just students on the campus. Registration forms have been sent home with every student because pre-registration is required.

The community can help share their Christmas by donating toys for these children. The toys may be dropped off at any one of these partner locations in Liberty:

Heights Baptist Church

Freedom Church

North Main Baptist Church

South Liberty UMC

Central Baptist Church

St. John Baptist Church M.B.C.

Cornerstone Church, Liberty

Lily of the Valley

Liberty Church of Christ

Bethel Church

Turkey Creek Church

Grace Church

Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union

First Liberty National Bank

Liberty ISD administration office

For more information on how you can help bring hope to those in need, go online to www.hopeforchristmashtx.com.

