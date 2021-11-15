Cleveland HS students win welding scholarships

This past weekend, Cleveland High School CTE Welding students attended the Rising Star Welding Competition at Texas State University in San Marcos.

“The students represented Cleveland High School with professionalism at this event, I am proud of how well these young men placed among the top of the top welders in Southeast Texas,” said Susan Ard, a spokesperson for Cleveland ISD.

Brock Segner took second place in the Tool ID quiz. In Level III certifications, William Guerrero took fourth place, Jeremias Mendez took sixth place, Jonathan Aguilar took seventh place and Segner took 11th place.

Additionally, the following students earned these scholarships:

Brock Segner – $1,500 Ocean Corp.

William Guerrero – $ 500 Ocean Corp.

Jeremias Mendez – $500 Ocean Corp.

Johathan Aguilar – $500 Ocean Corp.

Hector Guzman – $1,500 Elite Pipe Academy and $500 Ocean Corp.

Total Scholarships earned at this event – $5,000

The total scholarships earned for the school year so far are $30,500.

Brock Segner holds up the second place trophy he received in the Rising Star of Texas welding competition last weekend.

