Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2021:
- Becerra, Jose Luis Jr. – Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication
- Wolfe, Wendy Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated
- Barboza, Adam Joseph – Possession of Marijuana
- Aguilar, Edmundo Suarez de Freitas – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration and Impersonating Security Officer
- Willis, Scott Randall – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Farmer, Joshua – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Powell, Trevor Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Gonzalez, Kevin Yeancarlo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana