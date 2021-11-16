Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 14, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2021:

  • Becerra, Jose Luis Jr. – Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication
  • Wolfe, Wendy Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Barboza, Adam Joseph – Possession of Marijuana
  • Aguilar, Edmundo Suarez de Freitas – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration and Impersonating Security Officer
  • Willis, Scott Randall – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Farmer, Joshua – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Powell, Trevor Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Gonzalez, Kevin Yeancarlo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
