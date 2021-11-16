Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2021:

Becerra, Jose Luis Jr. – Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication

Wolfe, Wendy Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated

Barboza, Adam Joseph – Possession of Marijuana

Aguilar, Edmundo Suarez de Freitas – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration and Impersonating Security Officer

Willis, Scott Randall – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Farmer, Joshua – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Powell, Trevor Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Gonzalez, Kevin Yeancarlo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Aguilar, Edmundo Suarez De Freitas

Barboza, Adam Joseph

Becerra, Jose Luis Jr.

Farmer, Joshua

Gonzalez, Kevin Yeancarlo

Powell, Trevor Lawrence

Rivers, Wendy Lynn

Willis, Scott Randall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

