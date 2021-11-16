Sara Margaret Rives, 70, of Orange, TX passed away on November 15, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Rives was born February 21, 1951 to the late Edward Durham and Betty Fewell in Washington DC. She was a homemaker and worked as a CNA. She loved reading her bible and feeding hummingbirds. She was also a 42 year member at Pinehurst UPC church. Mrs. Rives loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Rives is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hoffpauir.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, William Rives III of Orange,TX; son, Robert Charles Hartgen and wife Tabitha Diane of Bay, AR; daughters, Robin Marie Reynolds and husband Edie of Vidor, TX and Angela Ann Townsend and husband, Larry of Orange,TX; sister, Carol Ann Durham of Maryland; grandchildren, 9; great grandchildren, 7; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Pinehurst United Pentecostal Church with Reverend M.K. Marcantel and Reverend W.W. Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Deweyville Cemetery. A gathering of amily and friends will also be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pinehurst United Pentecostal Church.

Honoring Mrs. Rives as pallbearers will be David Castalino, Tyler Hartgen, Caleb Hartgen, Jordan Townsend, Larry Townsend, and GW Thomas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

