Betty Ruth McKeand, 81, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on September 29, 1940, in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, to the late William Sheldon and Martha Elizabeth Fuller Tooley. She was a faithful believer in the Lord and often told others “doing nice things will earn a jewel in your crown when you get to Heaven.”

Betty was an avid lover of all animals. Many people would contact her with rehabbing questions and expertise on injured animals, especially dogs and cats. Betty was a natural nurturer and very knowledgeable when it came to the TLC needed in healing God’s precious creatures. She was an active member and major supporter of both the Humane Society and the SPCA.

Betty was the former owner of the Rainbow Restaurant in Dayton and is the current owner of Tooley’s Bar, which was established in 1987.

Betty was a kind, caring, and nurturing woman. She had a heart of gold, always giving to those in need. Betty would be the first to offer a lending hand and rarely said “no” to anyone or anything. She was a mom and grandma to so many people. Betty pursued many interests, some of which included her love of fishing, camping, and garage sales. She was a collector of “things” only to give so much of it away to those in need. Others often say she is a legend in Dayton.

Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of twenty-six years Kenneth Ray McKeand; her son Travis McKeand; her grandsons Kalup James McKeand and Joshua Kenneth Lee McKeand; and her brother-in-law Wyman Weldon. Betty leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of twenty-one years, Jimmy Wayne Newman of Dayton; her sons Billy McKeand and wife Stacey of Dayton, Ricky McKeand and wife Tina of Dayton; her daughter Tammy McKeand and partner Melisa Jones of Dayton; her twelve grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister Helen Ruth Weldon of Blair, Oklahoma; her numerous nieces and nephews; a bonus mom to many; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Chad Weldon, Cody McKeand, Lukas McKeand, Blayne Denton, Hance Green, Daniel Schultz, Chris Dale, and Twyman Weldon.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 9pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeff Day, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, in Dayton.

