Carolyn Wyvonne King, age 94 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, August 12, 2021. She was born July 31, 1927, in Beaumont, Texas to parents Julian Travis Knight and Millie Ann Morgan Knight who preceded her in death along with her grandchild, Brenda Wallace; and great-grandchild, Abby.

Survivors include her children, Reba Emerson, Weldon D. Wallace (Judy), Lorraine Allen (David), and Julian B. Wallace (Dorris); 15 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas, with service immediately after at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

