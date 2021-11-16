On Friday, November 12, 2021, a happy, heavenly reunion took place as Ruby Doris Edwards left the arms of her loved ones on Earth and joined her daughter, Wanda and her other loved ones who were waiting for her.

Ruby, 82, was born in Mize, Mississippi on August 20, 1939, to parents Huey Yates and Sarah Byum Yates. She was a long-time resident of Devers, Texas and most recently resided in Tarkington, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Wanda Votaw; sisters, Katherine Biglane and Mary Lois Yates; brothers, Ervin, Lee, Lonnie, and Harold Yates.

As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved and cherished her family like no other. In addition to spending time with her family, her favorite pastimes were fishing, quilting and playing Bingo.

Left behind until we meet again in heaven are brothers, Frankie Yates and wife Joan and Johnny Yates; two sisters-in-law, Magdalene Yates and Brenda Yates; her three sons, Charlie “Cowboy” Edwards and wife Carla; Kenny Edwards and wife, Connie and Rick Edwards and wife, Kendra; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and countless other family members and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Edwards will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., November 18, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m., November 18, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will be at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

