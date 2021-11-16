Robert Chris Smith, age 70 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born April 11, 1951 in Houston, Texas to parents Clem and Geraldine Smith who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Smith; sons, Shaun Stephen Smith and Cody Chris Smith; sisters, Linda Hoppas and Leslie Smith; granddog, Maiden; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at Liberty Community Cemetery, Cameron, Texas.

