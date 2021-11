The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 15, 2021:

Deblanc, Shedric Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Cisneros, Jose Alejandro – Motion to Revoke – Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Driver’s License

Shambley, Brandon Tarell – Parole Violation

