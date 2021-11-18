Dayton police chief announces resignation

After three years with the City of Dayton, Police Chief and Deputy City Manager Robert Vine has tendered his resignation. His last day on the job will be in January 2022.

Vine is the lone finalist for a city management job in Northeast Texas, which puts him closer to the children and grandchildren he shares with wife, Kristy.

“We will be about 50 miles away from our children and grandchildren. You can’t put a price on those things,” Vine said.

Over the last three years, Vine has led Dayton Police Department to become a Recognized Law Enforcement Agency. This recognition program evaluates a police department’s compliance with more than 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These practices include use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck said she is sad to see him go.

“He has accomplished a lot while he has been here. When I realized that he was applying for this new job, I was certain he would get it because he is so good at his job,” she said.

As the city has a few more weeks to pick a replacement, Wadzeck said it is likely that the decision will involve the new city manager, who should be picked by December. The City has narrowed the city manager search to two finalists who will undergo another round of interviews on Nov. 30.

“From there, we will make some decisions about how we move forward,” the mayor said.

