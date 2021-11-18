Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2021:
- Glenn, Annieshea – Criminal Trespass
- Lester, Raymond Dwayne – Assault of a Public Servant and Public Intoxication
- Johnson, Jason Benjamin – Parole Violation
- Bergman, Kevin – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of Marijuana
- Jones, Boyd Arlen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Terroristic Threat
- Switzer, Frederick James – Hold for Walker County-Assault
- Parks, Timothy Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Guerra, Pedro Jr. – Displaying Fictitious License Plate
- Maggard, Micheal Brandon – Parole Violation