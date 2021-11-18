Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2021:

  • Glenn, Annieshea – Criminal Trespass
  • Lester, Raymond Dwayne – Assault of a Public Servant and Public Intoxication
  • Johnson, Jason Benjamin – Parole Violation
  • Bergman, Kevin – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of Marijuana
  • Jones, Boyd Arlen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Terroristic Threat
  • Switzer, Frederick James – Hold for Walker County-Assault
  • Parks, Timothy Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Guerra, Pedro Jr. – Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Maggard, Micheal Brandon – Parole Violation
