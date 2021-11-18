Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2021:

Glenn, Annieshea – Criminal Trespass

Lester, Raymond Dwayne – Assault of a Public Servant and Public Intoxication

Johnson, Jason Benjamin – Parole Violation

Bergman, Kevin – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of Marijuana

Jones, Boyd Arlen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Terroristic Threat

Switzer, Frederick James – Hold for Walker County-Assault

Parks, Timothy Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Guerra, Pedro Jr. – Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Maggard, Micheal Brandon – Parole Violation

