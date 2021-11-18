Myrtle Earlene Barta, 91, of Hull, TX, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Barta was born March 18, 1930, to the late William Leonard Smithey and Viola West in Angleton, TX. Mrs. Barta loved gardening and was president of the Hull-Daisetta garden club for several years. She won many awards for flower arranging. She also loved to bake, cooking, and being involved in the PTA. She was proud of her family and her heritage. She was a proud member of Descendants of Austin’s Old Three Hundred and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Barta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Barta; sisters, Margie McMicken and Joy Lord; brothers, W.L. Smithey Jr. and Darroll Smithey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandra Light, and her husband Paul of Temple, TX; sister, Wilma Barta of Beaumont, TX; grandchild, Amanda Light of Austin, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, and host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Joe Dougharty officiating interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be Friday, November 19, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Honoring Mrs. Barta as pallbearers will be Curtis Johnson, Jerry Jones, Bill Lloyd, Bert Shivers, Arthur Fregia, and Paul Light.

