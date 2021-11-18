Josefa Chavarria, 61, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2021, at her home in Anahuac. She was born on March 19, 1960, in Mexico to the late Luciano Garcia and Maria Elva Rodriguez.

Josefa was dedicated in her faith, she loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Anahuac. She pursued many interests, some of which included mastering crossword puzzles and playing the lottery. Josefa’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her sons and her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Josefa was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Cayetano Chavarria; her sons Jamie Chavarria, Jose Miguel Chavarria, and Jose Eduardo Chavarria; her eight grandchildren; her four sisters and one brother; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home with Rev. Fr. Phillip Tran as the Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

