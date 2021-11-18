Lillie Jeanene Lilley

Jeanene Lilley, age 81, and a former resident of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was born May 16, 1940, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Martin and Annie Furguson, who both preceded her in death along with her husband, Dean Clayton Lilley, and her brothers, Clifton Furguson, Joe Ferguson, Marvin Dennis (Jack) Furguson, Sam Furguson and Martin (Pick) Furguson; and sisters, Ann Dominy, Viola Johnson, Nell Ewing Weeks and Francis Foy.

Survivors include daughter, Pat Lilley; son, Milton Wayne Smith; grandchildren, Rick and Rachael Evans, Michael and Amber Smith; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other cherished family members and faithful friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

