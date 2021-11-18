Kenneth “Ken” Lee Loney, 79, of Tivoli, Texas passed away on November 16, 2021. He was born July 5, 1942, in Austin, Minnesota to mother Maxine Loney.

Ken was longtime resident of Baytown before moving to Tivoli two years ago. He had worked as a truck driver before retiring. Ken enjoyed gardening.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Max Robertson; his grandchildren, Kelsi Winham and Stephen Loney and his sister, Janet Robertson. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Linda Loney; his children, Rhonda Haynes and husband Alex and Rebekah Nethercutt; grandchildren, Michael Gentry, Haylie Trevino, and Kayleigh Haynes; his brother, Larry Loney and wife Donna; his half-brother, David Robertson; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Graveside service for Ken will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Baytown under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

