Good named chief operating officer of Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Cleveland Chamber Board of Directors has selected Victoria Good as the new Chief Operating Officer. She will replace Jim Carson, who announced his retirement in September.

After Carson announced his retirement, for the board it seemed like a seamless transition with Good as his replacement.

Good has served on the Chamber Board of Directors since 2017 and has volunteered on several committees and projects within the Chamber during that time, including initiating the Principal for a Day program and managing social media for the organization.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of Chief Operating Officer and thankful for the Board’s support. During the last four years, I have served alongside dedicated people and built strong relationships, and I’m excited to take what I’ve learned along the way and continue to serve the community in a greater capacity,” Good said.

“I look forward to implementing new, innovative ideas and procedures that will give the Chamber a fresh update, while continuing to do what has proven to be successful the past few years,” she continued.

