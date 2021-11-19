Bobby Joe Crippens, 67, of Crosby passed away on November 16, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. Bobby was born August 22, 1954, in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Lloyd H. Crippens and Amy M. Smith.

Bobby grew up in Jacinto City and was a graduate of Galena Park High School in 1973. He was a resident of Crosby for the past 22 years and lived in North Shore for 15 years prior. He retired from General Electric after 22 years and owned BobKat Construction, building homes for more than 35 years. Bobby was always very active in his community, currently serving as President of WCID#70 and previously served as President of Lake Shadows Civic Association. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Jacinto City Volunteer Fire Department from 1973-1979.

Bobby was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Fletcher; parents, Lloyd Crippens and Amy Smith Crippens; his sisters, Jerri Crippens Flowers, and Kathy Crippens Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy Crippens; his daughter, Deidre Graham, and husband Chris; his grandsons, Gavin Graham and Liam Graham; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Services for Bobby will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with interment to follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday evening, November 19, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Serving Bobby as pallbearers will be Chris Graham, Gary Massey, Timothy Millstid, Mark Roberts, Danny Selph, and Dennis Selph. Honorary pallbearers are Gavin Graham, Liam Graham, and Hugo Salos.

