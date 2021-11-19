Michael Anthony Teas, 50, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, February 24, 1971, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Michael and Sandra Teas.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael Teas. Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother, Sandra Teas; children, Max and Storm Teas; brother, Matthew Teas; sister, Morganna Teas; grandchildren, Elise and Robert Teas; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

