The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 17, 2021:

Alejandro, Francine – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Rhone, Latoizia Derrica – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Dominique, Edward Issaih – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Matthews, John Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ambrose, David Matthew – Parole Violation

