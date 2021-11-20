Howard James “Jim” Wilks, Sr., 67, of Humble, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Humble, Texas. He was born on December 14, 1953, in Seminole, Texas, to the late Bertha Abshier and Oran Wilks, Jr.

Jim was a very smart and intelligent man. In fact, when he was in elementary school, he tested with a high IQ and was voted the King of his class. Jim attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, and was called into service with the United States Army but his duty obligation was canceled with the war ending. Jim later received his Associates Degree in Biblical Studies from Faith Bible Institute in Monroe, Louisiana. He was a Godly man, who was very faithful when it came to church and serving God. Jim was a Deacon at College Town Assembly of God in Monroe, where he had also trained to become a pastor. He supported his community by serving inmates in the prison ministries for several years. Jim even had a home studio, which allowed him to record ministry and sermons for Revelation of Christ Ministries (ROC Ministries), the FM radio show he created and hosted weekly. He was a member at Second Baptist Church in Katy and was recently baptized again.

Jim had an entrepreneurial spirit, was good with his hands and liked fixing things. He worked as an auto mechanic, specializing in transmissions, for many years. Jim was the former owner/operator of All Auto Automatic Transmissions in Louisiana, a Chevron Convenience Store in Houston and managed AAA Transmission in the Kingwood/Atascocita area. He worked very hard at everything he did in order to provide for his family. For nearly the last ten years prior to retiring, Jim was an instructor at the Universal Technical Institute (UTI), in Houston.

Jim was a kind and honest man who loved his family unconditionally. He was the salt of the earth, the best father and Pawpaw and great friend to many. Jim believed in living his life to the fullest. He pursued many interests, some of which included singing karaoke, playing shuffleboard, playing tennis and racing fast cars. Jim enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the Hard Breakers Pool League. He was also a master artisan and woodworker who enjoyed his skill. Jim loved to dance, was excellent at it, and always lightened each situation with his witty humor. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, camping, and waterskiing. Jim will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Dorinda “Dinky” Faye Wilks. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his love Rebecca “Becky” Hayse Wright; his children Howard James “Jimmy” Wilks, Jr. of Houston and Amanda Ann Wilks and husband Jason Brian Pacheco of Humble; his bonus children Jamie Snapp and wife Lana of Dayton and Jason Snapp and wife Wendy of Mooresville, Indiana; his grandchildren Gavin Dean Wilks and Lucas Wilks Pacheco, and bonus grandchildren Hallie Snapp, Mariah Marshall, Selena Snapp, Logan Snapp, Bo Snapp, Tyree Snapp, Jaylyn Grace Snapp, and Makailah Smith; one bonus great-grandbaby on the way; his siblings Glenda Jean Wilks Martin and husband Ray, Oran Wilks III, and Cora Annie Musgrave; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

To send flowers to Kimberley’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

