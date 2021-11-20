Lillie Faye Smith, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15, 2021, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on July 10, 1937, in San Augustine, Texas, to the late Ruben and Althia Howard Peters. Faye married her one and only true love Joe, and began their life together raising two children.

Faye pursued many interests, some of which included crocheting, and her love for cooking. One of her favorite past times was going shopping. She was always on the go and could find a great deal anywhere. Faye was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her children and mindful of what they needed. Her family was her pride and joy. Faye was a spunky, yet strong willed woman, who always there for her family. She was also a very giving individual, and the first to give without hesitation.

Faye was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of fifty years Joe Smith; her siblings Lois Scarbrough, Connie Clements, and Doyle Peters; and her grandson Christopher Sowell. Faye leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughters Vicki Holland and husband Gene of Raywood, Texas, and Rita Frizzell of Dayton, Texas; her grandchildren Candace DeLeon and husband Charlie of Stephens City, Virginia, Joey Frizzell of Dayton, Texas, Keith Holland and wife Stacey of Hardin, Texas, Kevin Holland and wife Dawn of Liberty, Texas, and Kenneth Holland and wife Whitney of Raywood, Texas; her great-grandchildren Laci, Daniel, Logan, Baleigh, McKenzie, Ethan and Averi; her siblings Aubrey Peters and wife Doris of Hardin, Texas, Bonnie Norris of Tennessee, Margaret Hoffman of Hockley, Texas, and Maurice Peters of Dayton, Texas; her numerous nieces, nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Friday, November 19, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton.

