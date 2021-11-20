Mary LuLu Lawrence, 70, of Moss Hill, TX passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Houston Methodist Hospital. Mrs. Lawrence was born on December 1, 1950, to the late Benard Francis Schoebelen and Bertha Odessa Emmitt in Quebec, Canada. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Lawrence is preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Adam Browning.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Lawrence of Moss Hill, Tx; sons, Michael Vann of Moss Hill, TX and Richard Lawrence IIII and wife Allison of The Woodlands; daughter, Cari Lynn Lawrence of Silsbee, TX; grandchildren, Hunter Vann, Lucas Van, Nolan Lawrence, Catlin Lawrence, Paige Browning, and Austin Browning; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel at 2:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

