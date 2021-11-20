Gladys Ann Duff, 69, of Liberty, Tx passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Duff was born July 29, 1952, to the late Nora Eli LaFrance and Cora Mae Rockman in Liberty, TX. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mom, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Duff is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rusty LaFrance and Buddy LaFrance; sisters, Carolyn Jo Walls, Samantha Stuckey, and Hazel Mae Snider; and her granddaughter, Alyssa Ann Duff.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Terry Duff Sr. of Liberty, TX; her sons, Terry Duff Jr. of Liberty, TX, Elton Duff and wife Melissa of Tenaha, Tx; and Ronald Duff and wife Jana of Liberty, Tx; brothers, Thomas LaFrance, George LaFrance, and Louis LaFrance; grandsons, Joseph Duff, Aaron Duff, Brandon Duff, Kameron LaFrance, Andrew Duff, Taylor Duff, and Jaxon Duff; granddaughters, Emily Anders, Chloe Duff, and Carlee Duff; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Pastor JoAnn Wyant officiating interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Liberty, TX. A gathering of family and friends will also be held Monday, November 22, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.

Honoring Mrs. Duff as pallbearers are Aaron Duff, Andrew Duff, Taylor Duff, Brandon Duff, Kameron Duff, Joseph Duff, and Jaxon Duff.

