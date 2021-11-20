Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2021:

Freeze, Samuel Ernest – No Driver’s License and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Walters, Joshua Lee – Parole Violation

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass

Baldwin, Louis Wayne III – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield Right of Way

Valle, Isacc Steven – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Herndon, Collin Wade – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Wiggins, Jason Ryen – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Bail Jumping

