Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 18, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 18, 2021:

  • Freeze, Samuel Ernest – No Driver’s License and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Walters, Joshua Lee – Parole Violation
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass
  • Baldwin, Louis Wayne III – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield Right of Way
  • Valle, Isacc Steven – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Herndon, Collin Wade – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Wiggins, Jason Ryen – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Bail Jumping
