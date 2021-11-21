Belton “Bugg” Leon Enloe, age 84, of Tarkington Prairie, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born February 23, 1937, in Baytown, Texas to parents Belton “Boat” and Mae Bell Enloe who preceded him in death along with his wife, Janice Enloe; and good friends, Sam Lampasas, Randall Slawson, and Revis Mclure.

Mr. Enloe was a 13-year resident of Tarkington Prairie, formerly of Channelview. He worked for Celanese Chemical in Bayport, Texas as a crane rigger operator. Mr. Enloe proudly served in the United States Army, and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survivors include his son, Kyle Enloe and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Kelsie Enloe and Kasey Enloe; niece, Patricia Bull Winters; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

