Irvin Granberry, Jr., age 92 of Orange, Texas (formerly of Coldspring and Victoria) passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was born October 21, 1929, in Yoakum, Texas to parents George Irvin and Myrtle Moore Granberry who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife of 53 years, Dorothy Lou Gregory Granberry; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Mr. Granberry married Dorothy Lou Gregory of Yoakum, Texas and they had 53 wonderful years together until her death in 2006. During much of their life they were involved in numerous ministries at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and Faith Family Church in Victoria, as well as Victory Gospel Church in Coldspring. A few years ago, Mr. Granberry moved to Orange, and once there, he became a member of Bridge Point Fellowship.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Philippine Sea where he repaired airplane engines on the aircraft carrier. Mr. Granberry worked as a corrosion technician for 40 years with Trunkline Natural Gas and Valero, but he was a jack-of-all-trades. He could fix almost anything and everything.

Mr. Granberry loved music. He played the trumpet and enjoyed playing music and singing songs from the Big Band era. Mr. Granberry wrote and copyrighted four Gospel songs. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his daughter, Donna Lee (Granberry) Zagar and husband Rick Dean Zagar; son, Samuel Scott Granberry, and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Justin (Misty) Granberry, Kristin Jackson, Lauren (Tyler) Maddox, and David (Lorato) Zagar; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and treasured friends; and his animal companion and beloved best friend, “Rascal.”

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas, with Samuel Granberry officiating. Serving as pallbearers: Justin Granberry, Tyler Maddox, David Zagar, Caleb Bagley, Noah Granberry, Dash Maddox, Tad Maddox, Adrian Anderson, Clyde Anderson, and Kusha Same.

