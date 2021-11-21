Louella Theresa Fontenot Lemond, 82, of Raywood, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on April 10, 1939 in Raywood, Texas to her parents, Jack Fontenot and Elma Gobert Fontenot. Louella graduated from Woodson High School in 1957.

On August 20, 1960, Louella married the love of her life, Frederick Lemond and together they had two beautiful children, Tina Gail and Fred Jr. She worked for many years in the banking industry and retired as Supervisor from Hull State Bank. Louella was a faithful parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Liberty, Texas, and of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood where she dedicated much of her time and helped as church secretary for over 10 years, was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Council 83, and also a lead for the Bishops Faith Appeal.

Everyone knew her as “Ma” or “Aunt Lou” and that you could count on her to look out for you. She had a generous heart that was full of love and tenderness. Louella touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tina Lemond Pratt; siblings, Lillie Gradney, Hamilton Fontenot, Alvin Fontenot, Raymond Fontenot, Albert Fontenot, Horace Fontenot, Lonia Fontenot, Allie Fontenot, and Mary Lee Fontenot.

Louella is survived by her husband Frederick Lemond Sr.; son, Frederick Lemond Jr. and wife Trina; grandchildren, Brandi Victorian and husband Louis, Shaun Arceneaux, Justin Lemond and wife Megan, Andrew Lemond and wife Melissa, Kody Arceneaux and wife Rebecca, Kristin Leventry and husband Joshua, and Brittany Lambert and husband Nicholas; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rena Arceneaux, Rose Broussard, and Chester Fontenot and wife Irma; and a host of extended family and friends.

The Recitation of The Rosary will begin at 9:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Milam St, Liberty, TX 77575. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Raywood, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

