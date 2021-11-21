Ruby Loyce Loftin, 92, of The Woodlands, Texas, formerly of Saratoga, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruby was born on January 28, 1929, in Livingston, Texas to Jim Johnson and Martha Collins Johnson. A long time resident of Saratoga, her life was devoted to caring for her loved ones. All who knew her, knew her love for the Lord and that she was always praying for someone. People often speak of Hearts of Gold but she lived it. Her love for everyone came as natural to her as breathing. Her home was always open to family, friends and even complete strangers. She had a special gift of making everyone feel at home because no one was ever considered a guest they instantly became family. Her loving smile, compassion and sense of humor always transformed the room into love and laughter. She loved to cook and have “coffee time” with family and friends. If you ever walked into her home she insisted you sit down and eat, or at least enjoy one of her famous desserts. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Loftin; brothers, Earl Johnson and Doyle Johnson; sisters, Novie Green, Ebbie Carroll, Eleanor Fisher and Clair Kinard; and great grandson; Kelton Graves.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Sharon Wallace of Montgomery, Texas, and Haley Loftin of The Woodlands, Texas, son; Carlton and wife Christian Loftin of Cleveland, Texas, 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

Honoring Ruby as pallbearers are Brent Wallace, Bernice Williams, Nelson Taylor, John Payne, Eric Thomas, John Grivich, Cole Grivich and Brandon Jenkins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 beginning at 12:30 p.m. til service time at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Service of Remembrance will be begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Faith and Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow to Blue Water Cemetery at 2265 Bluewater Road in Livingston, Texas.

